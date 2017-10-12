Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Vladimir Putin

SOCHI. KAZINFORM The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin today. The leaders' meeting was held in the Bocharov Ruchey State Residence in Sochi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The heads of state discussed the current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects of further development.



"This year, we mark the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between our countries. In terms of trade volume, Russia occupies the leading position. This year, the mutual trade has grown one third. New joint ventures are created in all areas," said President Nazarbayev, highlighting the EAEU cooperation effectiveness.

"Kazakhstan will be the most reliable and closest partner of Russia. Besides, it is worth noting the development of our partnership in Baikonur," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia.

As for the Russian President, he noted the significance and efficiency of such bilateral meetings being an overriding factor for developing and strengthening the interstate relations.