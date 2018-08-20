Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Alik Shpekbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Alik Shpekbayev, Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption of Kazakhstan, Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on execution of the tasks given earlier and plans for a period ahead. He also focused on measures taken in order to fight corrupt practices, further transfer to rendering of state services in electronic format, to raise public officers' rewards and personal responsibility of government agencies executives.



The President encharged Shpekbayev with certain tasks following the meeting.