Nursultan Nazarbayev met with president of the Carnegie Endowment William J. Burns

WASHINGTON-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting in the United States capital with the president of the Carnegie Endowment William Joseph Burns, the press service of Akorda reported.

The meeting was also attended by former U.S. Secretary of Defense William Perry, former U.S. Senator Sam Nunn, Governor of California Jerry Brown, founder of CNN TV channel Ted Turner.



The meeting has discussed the topical issues of the international agenda, as well as the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States in the global anti-nuclear movement.



Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed satisfaction with the meeting with long-term partners and the possibility of discussing the ways of further strengthening of the Kazakh-American partnership.



Carnegie Foundation is a private, non-profit organization which main objective is proclaimed by strengthening of cooperation between the countries of the world. The Foundation was founded in 1910 and is one of the leading think tanks in the field of international politics.