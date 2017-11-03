Nursultan Nazarbayev: Modernization is never simple

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, revealed the role the Nur Otan Party plays in the country's modernization, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Modernization is never simple, it can cause serious resistance. The Nur Otan Party's primary role is to create the mechanism that would ensure the political support for the modernization course. First of all, we [need] to look into this, and the members of our Party are to know what we are talking about to explain it to our citizens," said the Head of State, opening the extended meeting of the Party's Political Council.

Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined that the constitutional reforms on cession of powers between the branches of the Government had already been adopted, and were a meaningful step towards democratization of the country's political system.

"The program of spiritual modernization "Rukhani Janghyru" is a platform for the current ideological activity of the Party. (...) The Party must find specific mechanisms to redesig its work to be be effectively involved in the implementation of the programs," the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan summed up.