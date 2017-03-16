Nursultan Nazarbayev: Most challenging is to select personnel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a meeting with representatives of Kazakh media outlets, President Nazarbayev answered a question about personnel reshuffles, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It is dufficult. Once Bukhar Zhyrau was asked what is most challenging for him in life, he answered: "It's easy to lead a nomadic camp when there is a lake by which you can stop. It is not difficult to lead an army when you have right people. The most difficult thing in life is to speak in front of the people." However, for me and for others too, the most challenging thing is to select personnel", said the President.

As previously reported, during the meeting, Head of State answered the most topical questions regarding current agenda. The participants discussed a number of aspects of the economy transformation in the framework of the "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", as well as mesusres on combating corruption, current state of political modernization, Kazakhstan's foreign policy priorities as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, and other pressing topics.



The meeting was attended by journalists of Kazakhstan, Khabar and MIR TV channels, as well as Aikyn newspaper, Esquire magazine, and Kazinform news agency.

A video fragment from Head of State today's interview with the media was published by the Akorda press service.

The full version of the President's interview will be available at Kazinform's website on March 17.