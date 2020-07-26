Nursultan Nazarbayev mourns academician Kenzhegali Sagadiyev’s passing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family and loved ones of statesman and public figure, academician Kenzhegali Sagadiyev who passed away at the age of 82, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

In the telegram, Nazarbayev noted that as a statesman and academician Sagadiyev had dedicated all his life to strengthening of Kazakhstan’s independence.

According to the First President, Sagadiyev was highly respected by the people of Kazakhstan thanks to his professional and personal qualities. His name will undoubtedly go down in history of Kazakhstan, the telegram reads.