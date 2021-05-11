Nursultan Nazarbayev mourns victims of school shooting in Kazan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the school shooting in the capital of Tatarstan, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

«It is with deep sorrow that I’ve learnt the news of shooting spree at school number 175 in Kazan which entailed multiple deaths among schoolchildren.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those deceased and wish the speediest recovery to those injured,» the telegram of condolences reads.

8 people were reportedly killed and 21 injured as a result of the school shooting in Kazan earlier this morning.

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov arrived at the scene of the tragedy and revealed 7 of 8 victims were schoolchildren – 4 boys and 3 girls.