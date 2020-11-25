Nursultan Nazarbayev names three core principles of Nur Otan Party

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has named the Nur Otan Party’s three core principles during its 20th Congress taking place in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the 20th Nur Otan Party Congress, First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the Party is the largest political force with management experience, and heavy regional presence, including members, staff, executive bodies, branches, and so on.

Having noted that Nur Otan reflects Kazakhstan, the First Kazakh President expressed the Party’s firm commitment to work for the well-being of Kazakhstanis.

According to him, the Party was and will be guided by the three core principles, including responsibility given the fact that the Party always stands by the people, team cohesion, which demands its members to work for the good of the country each day, and common ideals and aims.