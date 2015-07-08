Nursultan Nazarbayev, Narendra Modi hold talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has had bilateral talks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in Astana today.

During the negotiations in expanded format, Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence that Prime Minister Modi's official visit to Kazakhstan ‘will give a new impulse to the Kazakhstani-Indian partnership that has always developed in the spirit of trust and mutual understanding'. "Your Excellency, your visit is a historic milestone for our relations. Today we have spoken at length about all the aspects of Kazakhstani-Indian cooperation in economic and political spheres as well as regional and international agenda," President Nazarbayev stressed. The Head of State added that untapped potential in commercial and economic spheres, longstanding ties of friendship, and cultural and historical relations bring Kazakhstanis and Indians closer and make them fraternal people. "Now more than ever we need to use that huge potential for the benefit of our people and for the welfare of Kazakhstan and India," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted. The Kazakh leader once again congratulated Narendra Modi on his election as Prime Minister of India and emphasized the relevance of the ambitious programs he launched in India. "Your Excellency, I would like to congratulate you and the people of India on the International Yoga Day declared by the UN at your suggestion. Thus, the international community has recognized the invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. I hope that our meetings and your visit will strengthen our partnership and take it to a new level," Nazarbayev concluded.