Nursultan Nazarbayev notes diversity of economic coop b/w Kazakhstan and Japan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has taken part in a joint briefing after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to the press service of Akorda.

"Kazakhstan is the biggest trade partner of Japan in Central Asia. Trade turnover between the two countries in 2014 reached $2 billion. Within Q1 the current year trade turnover equaled $600 million," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. Head of State noted the diversity of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan which will further intensify. Nursultan Nazarbayev also drew attention to the prospects for further development of investment collaboration including joint ventures and joint projects. "A number of Japanese companies are actively working in Kazakhstan. As of today, 50 joint companies are registered in Kazakhstan. Six joint projects amounting to USD 700 mln have already been implemented. Another 10 projects totaling USD 700 mln are on the way," N. Nazarbayev said. President of Kazakhstan emphasized willingness of Japanese business to develop cooperation in exploration of rare earth metals, nuclear energy, banking, chemical industry, agriculture and transport sector. In addition, the President noted the fruitful cooperation between the two countries in the international arena, in particular in the framework of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, as well as the dialogue "Central Asia plus Japan". In turn, Prime Minister of Japan noted that Kazakhstan is the economic leader in the region playing an important role in world affairs, especially in the field of nuclear non-proliferation. He stressed that Kazakhstan is the largest economy in Central Asia. It plays an important role in the international arena. Besides, Kazakhstan is a reliable partner of Japan. "I want to tell you about the results of our important meeting. First of all, Japan is going to continue to support economic reforms in Kazakhstan. We have already had a good conversation about it. In particular, in regard to future construction of the nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation while implementation of this project. We have officially confirmed it. Besides, we will begin to cooperate in the sphere of preparation of specialists for the industrial sector and introduce Japanese examination systems in medicine. We will continue to work in these directions," S. Abe told.