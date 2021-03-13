EN
    20:14, 13 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev offers condolences over air crash

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to the family members and relatives of those killed in the crash of the military plane AH-26, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    The Elbasy wished those injured sooner recovery.

    As earlier reported, the military plane AN-26 en route Nur-Sultan –Almaty made an emergency landing today at 05:22 p.m. at the Almaty airport killing four. Two more are at the intensive care unit. The Head of State assigned to find out the cause of the air crash.


