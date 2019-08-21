Nursultan Nazarbayev offers not to spend money on hopeless villages

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy (Leader of the Nation), Nursultan Nazarbayev, called to revise the budget expenditures for small settlements, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Considerable amounts of budgetary funds are spent on the maintenance of prospectless settlements (…) We have already said: we have 7,700 settlements, of which 1,800 are promising ones, which need to be developed,» Nursultan Nazarbayev told an extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party.

As a productive example, Elbasy mentioned such large countries as Australia and Canada, which have similar conditions.

«There are no people living in the center of the steppe either. This does not mean not to create any conditions. Askar Uzakpayevich [Mamin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan] yesterday reported to me that we are working in this regard. It is necessary to relocate them to the promising regions, build schools, hospitals, roads, and create infrastructure there,» he said.

According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, such an approach will be much more beneficial for the country.

«It is much cheaper for the government. At each mine, there is a settlement, where, as a rule, people go to for rotation-based work. Oilmen take advantage of this: they come and, after ten days of work, others come. And it is profitable. It’s difficult but we should set about it,» concluded Elbasy.

Earlier it was reported that the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party chaired by Nursultan Nazarbayev has kicked off in the Kazakh capital.