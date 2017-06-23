Nursultan Nazarbayev on mass media's role in modern world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev greeted participants of the Eurasian Media Forum in Astana on Friday, Kazinform reports.

"In the present context, when the world goes through dramatic changes, such dialogue platforms become relevant (...) In the global context, open dialogue respecting all points of view is the only way to restore global trust to solve acute problems of millions of people. Mass media should spearhead that process and unite people and countries instead of putting up new barriers. The world has entered the epoch of the new information environment and we must do our best for it to encourage partnership and exchange of knowledge," President Nazarbayev's welcome letter to participants of the forum reads.



The Head of State stressed that over 15 years of its existence the Eurasian Media Forum has earned a remarkable standing having become the platform of constructive discussions of global problems.



Nursultan Nazarbayev added that the forum's agenda includes the issues of green economy that are in sync with the theme of the Astana EXPO-2017 which is underway in Astana.



Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova read out loud the welcome letter to the participants of the forum in Astana.







The Eurasian Media Forum brings together over 600 delegates from 60 countries annually. Prominent representatives and experts of media scene traditionally have an open dialogue on the most pressing problems at the forum.



The Eurasian Media Forum was held in 2002 for the first time. Dariga Nazarbayeva is the chairperson of the Organizing Committee of the forum.