Nursultan Nazarbayev opened the Forum of Youth of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Astana the Forum of the Youth of Kazakhstan is being held with participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The forum takes place once in two years and this time it brought together more than one thousand young active, creative scientific workers, representatives of the national youth organizations, institutes of civil society from all regions of Kazakhstan.

By tradition, during the forum there will be developed recommendations about enhancement of the state youth policy and additional mechanisms of strengthening of cooperation with state bodies. Also deputies of Parliament, management of the central state and local executive bodies, representatives of political parties and labor unions, Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan have been invited.