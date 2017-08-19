EN
    19:23, 19 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev partakes in Burabay golf resort opening

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has participated in the opening of the Burabay Golf Resort in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region today, the Akorda press service reports.

    Making a speech, the Head of State congratulated everyone on the opening of the new sports facility and highlighted the importance of unlocking the tourism potential of the region.

    The President of Kazakhstan stressed that this project will contribute to the attractiveness of the resort area and increase the influx of domestic and foreign tourists.

    "We want to develop Burabay as one of the most promising tourist destinations in Kazakhstan. This is done to attract tourists and sports fans to this region," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

     

