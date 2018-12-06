Nursultan Nazarbayev partakes in informal CIS summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has participated today in the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States in St. Petersburg, the press service of Akorda informs.

President of Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan also took part in the meeting.

During the summit, the leaders exchanged views on the strengthening and further development of mutually advantageous cooperation in various areas.