Nursultan Nazarbayev partakes in meeting on Astana development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meeting on the further development of Astana is underway in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is participating in the event. It is also attended by the heads of central governmental authorities.

It is to be recalled that this year marks the 20th Anniversary of Astana. It was the Head of State who suggested the idea of creating a new capital of Kazakhstan. The decision to relocate the capital from Almaty to Akmola was made on July 6, 1994. The official relocation of the capital took place on December 10, 1997. By the Presidential Decree dated May 6, 1998, Akmola was renamed into Astana. Nowadays, the territory of Astana exceeds 722 square kilometers, while the population is over 1 million people.