    11:52, 22 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev partaking in Japan Emperor enthronization ceremony

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Tokyo.

    «The First President of Kazakhstan is partaking in the official ceremony of enthronization of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito», Aidos Ukibai tweeted.

    It should be noted that the emperor succeeded to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, the day after his 85-year-old father, former Emperor Akihito, stepped down as the first Japanese monarch to do so in about 200 years.

