Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in Belt and Road Forum inauguration ceremony in Beijing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has participated in the inauguration ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China earlier this morning, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

Addressing the participants of the forum was President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.



Participants of the forum will focus on finding ways to step up cooperation and creating cooperation platforms.



Among other things they will discuss trade and economic cooperation, industrial investment, energy and resources, financial support and environmental protection.



