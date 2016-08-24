Nursultan Nazarbayev pays official visit to Serbia

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived at the Palace of Serbia for a meeting with Serbian President Tomislav Nikolić.

After the national anthems had been played the two presidents headed for a narrow-format meeting. The extended format talks are scheduled to be held later and followed by signing of several bilateral documents.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is also planned to meet with Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and Serbian Patriarch Irinej. Besides, the Kazakh President will take part in a ceremony of unveiling a monument to Zhambyl Zhabayev in Belgrade.