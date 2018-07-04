EN
    20:39, 04 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev presents Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi with book about his late father

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An extended-format meeting between the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is underway in Akorda Presidential Residence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "I am very pleased with your visit. Your country is now commemorating the 100th birthday of your father. Despite your busy schedule, you accepted my invitation and arrived here. You participate in all our festive events. Sheikh Mansour was here at the Universiade. You were at the Asian Games. I also visit your forums in the UAE. I made a fruitful visit to your country. I had the honor to meet your late father, the founder of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, he was a very wise man. We released a book about him. I would like to give it to you," Nursultan Nazarbayev said in his welcoming speech.

    nullThe Head of State presented the honorable guest with books and the Medal dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of Astana.

    nullThe President of Kazakhstan underlined that the two countries' economic ties, including business cooperation, are expanding, and the trade turnover has doubled. However, there are still many goals for the further development of the relations and the strengthening of the ties between the countries that need to be accomplished.

