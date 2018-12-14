EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:33, 14 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev presents Literature and Art Prize

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has presented today the State Prize in Literature and Art, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Poet Tynyshtykbek Abdikakimov received the State Prize in Literature and Art for his collection of poems and ballads "Alqongyr Duniye" ("A Diverse World").

    The other recipients of the State Prize are Akushtap Bakhtygereyeva for the collection of poems and ballads "Ana Syry" ("Mother's Thoughts") and Utegen Oralbayev for the collection of poems "Shuaqty Shaq" ("Bright Time").

    For the feature film "The Road to Mother", the State Prize was awarded to General Producer Aliya Nazarbayeva, Director Akan Satayev, Screenwriter Timur Zhaksylykov, actress Altynai Nogerbek, and actor Adil Akhmetov.

    The award was also given to the following persons for "Abai" Opera: Head of the opera production team Toleubek Alpiyev, soloist Sundet Baigozhin, and Director of the Astana Opera House Galym Akhmedyarov.

    null null null null 

    Tags:
    Astana Culture President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!