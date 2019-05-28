Nursultan Nazarbayev presents Order of Yelbasy to Alexander Lukashenko

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Kazinform cites the press service of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation).

During the meeting, Yelbasy presented the honored guest with the Order "Qazaqstan Respublikasynyn Tunghysh Prezidenty - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev" ("The Order of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev").



The First President of Kazakhstan highlighted Alexander Lukashenko's role and contribution to the development of integration processes and the making of the Eurasian Economic Union.



"This year marks the 5th Anniversary since the Eurasian Economic Union was created here and the 25th Anniversary of the Eurasian integration idea proposed by me. And this organization would not ever be without your support," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Yelbasy underlined that he will always be ready to support the people of Belarus led by Lukashenko.







"I will always be ready to help and support you in every area. You are successful in keeping Belarus at a high level. Also, taking this opportunity, I would like to invite you to visit the most beautiful places in Kazakhstan," said the First President of Kazakhstan.



In turn, Alexander Lukashenko thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the warm welcome and the decoration presented.



"Thank you for respecting the Belarusian people. I understand that much credit must go not only to me. It is your love and attitude towards my people. The President of Kazakhstan is a man of worth. You have made a wise decision. I am sure that Kazakhstanis value stability, like other nations. What matters most is work. Working brings results," said the President of the Republic of Belarus.



