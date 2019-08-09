Nursultan Nazarbayev received CEO of Samruk-Kazyna Fund Akhmetzhan Yessimov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Chairman of the Board of JSC Samruk-Kasyna Sovereign Wealth Fund Akhmetzhan Yessimov today.

Akhmetzhan Yessimov reported to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the results of the Fund’s work on achievement of key production and financial indicators, Kazinform learnt from the website of the First President.

Thus, according to Akhmetzhan Yessimov, the Fund’s net income in January-July 2019 made 749bn tenge having increased by 50% compared to the same period in 2018. The operating and sales income comprised 492bn tenge and 3.3trln tenge respectively having increased by 36% and 12% compared to 2018.

The First President noted positive dynamics in the Fund’s activity and emphasized the importance of its active involvement in implementation of social projects aimed at improving people’s wellbeing.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also touched upon the issue of support of disabled children under Qamqorlyq initiative.

«The state, the government, non-governmental organizations and business communities have conducted huge work on support of the children with special needs. However, the existing rehabilitation centers do not satisfy even the half of the real need. Therefore we should enhance the work in this area,» said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Elbasy highlighted the need to establish multi-disciplinary rehabilitation centers in the regions on the ground of the existing infrastructure as well as organization of additional resource rooms to support inclusive education.

«Samruk-Kazyna has always actively supported charity projects. That is why I believe that the Holding could participate in implementation of this initiative,» Nursultan Nazarbayev added.

Besides, the Fund was commissioned to implement educational projects on support and development of gifted children from low-income families in remote regions of the country.

The Elbasy also emphasized the importance of implementation of the projects in medicine and strengthening workforce capacity.