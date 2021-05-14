Nursultan Nazarbayev received Nur-Sultan mayor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received akim (mayor) of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

At the meeting, Elbasy was briefed on the economic development of the Kazakh capital, process of the city’s gasification, construction of housing and sociocultural facilities, and other issues.

«Each year the volume of construction of affordable housing is increasing. Some 10,000 apartments are to be provided this year. In addition, 16 schools for 42,000 schoolchildren are to be constructed,» mayor Kulginov said.

The mayor also informed Nursultan nazarbayev on the development of ‘green belt’ around the Kazakh capital and other efforts to arrange green spaces in the territory of the city and local parks.