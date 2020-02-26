EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:33, 26 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev received Turkish political scientist Kürşad Zorlu

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today well-known Turkish political scientist, Professor Kürşad Zorlu, Kazinform reports.

    At the meeting, the Elbasy thanked Kürşad Zorlu for his interest in the study of the history of formation of Kazakhstan.

    In turn, Kürşad Zorlu thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the meeting and highlighted the outstanding merits of the First President in building the independent Kazakhstan, according to the press service of Elbasy.



    Tags:
    Turkic speaking states Kazakhstan and Turkey First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!