Nursultan Nazarbayev received Zhakip Assanov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received chairman of the Supreme Court Zhakip Assanov, the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan-Yelbasy informs.

The latter reported on the progress of modernization of the country's court system.



According to him, 15 draft laws aimed at improving court operations and building people's trust in judges, have been elaborated so far.



The sides debated issues concerning execution of the tasks set at the meeting held last November.