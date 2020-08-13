Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Askar Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held talks with Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the Elbasy’s press service informs.

The meeting focused on the outcomes of the country’s economic development for the past seven months and post-pandemic work agenda.

The PM said that since the beginning of the year the country witnessed positive trends in key sectors of economy such as engineering, processing and mining industries, construction, etc.

Elbasy noted that state programs adopted earlier in Kazakhstan helped reduce adverse effect of the current crisis on the national economy. Nursultan Nazarbayev also noticed high activity of the country’s business in supporting socioeconomic development of the country during hard times.

Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan has significant experience in overcoming global economic crises, as well as opportunities to ensure stable economic growth. He added that the Government should try to increase the number of jobs so that people go to work and start earning money. Elbasy stressed that Kazakhstan has experience, funds and capabilities to successfully go through all this.