Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Asset Issekeshev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Security Council, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Asset Issekeshev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

During the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan was informed of the work done on the National Security Strategy for 2025, the Action Plan on the national security risks’ management, preparations for the next session of the Security Council which will focus on the draft Concept of the Armed Forces construction and development as well as the issues of ensuring border security.

Nursultan Nazarbayev, in turn, paid utmost attention to such pressing problems as flooding, fire safety, and further development of national economy in the post-pandemic period.

«It is necessary to carry out analysis of all aspects of national security, including food security and work of law-enforcement system. Next session of the Security Council will discuss the issues of the Armed Forces’ development. It is crucial to ensure qualitative preparation for the upcoming session,» Elbasy said.

Secretary of the Security Council Asset Issekeshev went on to report on the results of gradual reform of national law-enforcement system and preparations for the session of the CSTO Security Councils’ Secretaries Committee set to be held in Dushanbe on April 28-29.

In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to the Office of the Security Council.