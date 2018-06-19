EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:02, 19 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Chairman of Constitutional Council

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev received Chairman of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    At the meeting, Kairat Mami reported to the Head of State on the implementation of the constitutional reform, and the Constitutional Council's results and plans for the forthcoming period.

    The President of Kazakhstan pointed out that the Constitutional Council is the governmental authority that must ensure the supremacy of the Constitution, and drew attention to the need for further uncovering of its potential.

    "All laws and regulatory legal acts being adopted by the Parliament, governmental authorities of the country, must fully comply with the provisions and propositions of the Constitution," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

    Besides, the Chairman of the Constitutional Council informed the Head of State of the preparations for the celebrations of the Republic of Kazakhstan Constitution Day.

     

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Astana President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!