Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Culture of Peace Special Award from Goi Peace Foundation

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received the 2016 Culture of Peace Special Award of the Goi Peace Foundation for his contribution to promoting nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation in Tokyo today, Kazinform correspondent Marlan Zhiyembai reports from Tokyo.

The awarding ceremony took place at the Akasaka State Guest House during President Nazarbayev's official visit to Japan. Chairperson of the Goi Peace Foundation Masami Saionji and its President Hiroo Saionji presented the special edition of the annual Goi Peace Award to Nursultan Nazarbayev.







It should be noted that the Goi Peace Foundation is one of the largest non-governmental foundations in Japan promoting peaceful initiatives globally.



Starting from 2000, the Goi Peace Award is presented occasionally to honor individuals and organizations I various fields that have notably contributed to spreading and fostering a Culture of Peace around the world.



For instance, in 2008 the Goi Peace Award was bestowed on co-founder of Microsoft Corporation and philanthropist Bill Gates. Mikhail Gorbachev became the laureate in 2005. Previous Goi Peace Award recipients also include Ervin Laszlo, Oscar Arias, Deepak Chopra and Lynne Twist.



