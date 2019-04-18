Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the First President.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was reported on the course of fulfillment of the instructions given at the last sitting of the Security Council.



The Minister also reported on the current state of the country's Armed Forces and the measures on supply of up-to-date equipment to the army.



Besides, Nurlan Yermekbayev informed the First President of the course of large-scale strategic command and staff training drills Aibalta 2019 being currently held in Almaty region.