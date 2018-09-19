Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Head of Accounts Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget Natalya Godunova, the press service of Akorda said.

At the meeting, the Head of State was provided with information on the Accounts Committee's current activities for control over the execution of the national budget and audit within government programs, and its ongoing work in terms of methodological support for the audit commissions in the regions.



The President of Kazakhstan stressed the key role of the Accounts Committee in ensuring the effectiveness of the utilization of treasury funds and preventing any embezzlement.

"The Accounts Committee is a crucial body that monitors proper utilization of public finances and performs an independent assessment of budget execution. The funds should be allocated exactly for the purposes intended," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

In turn, Ms. Godunova reported on the modernization of the public audit system in the furtherance of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan, with due consideration of world standards.



She said the Accounts Committee now focuses its activities on effectiveness assessment. "We help audited entities identify the reasons that have become the basis for financial irregularities and provide appropriate recommendations," the сhairwoman noted.

In addition, Natalya Godunova informed the Head of State of the work on audits within government programs and strategic plans of public agencies, as well as the preliminary assessment of the republican budget at the planning stage.



At the end of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions.