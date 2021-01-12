EN
    17:34, 12 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Kazakh Foreign Minister

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting, the sides gave consideration to the schedule of foreign policy events with the participation of the First President of Kazakhstan this year.

    Utmost attention was paid to the upcoming sessions of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, The Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council), and Consultative Meetings of the heads of state of Central Asia chaired by Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Elbasy was briefed on the situation in the countries which happen to be Kazakhstan’s strategic partners and allies as well as the focal areas of work within the framework of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the EAEU.


