    17:17, 10 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Kazakh PM

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the official website of the Elbasy reads.

    The latter reported on the current socio-economic situation in Kazakhstan and measures taken to raise people’s welfare.

    The First President placed the emphasis on the importance of the competent performance of the 100 specific steps action plan to realize Five Institutional Reforms.

    The PM reported on achievement of the key indicators of economic development in 2019 and plans for further strengthening of the national economy.

    He added that the country achieved high economic indicators. In 2019 the country’s GDP reached 4.5%. The key drivers are construction, transport, trade and communications sectors.




