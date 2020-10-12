EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:47, 12 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Kazakh Trade Minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Honorary Chairman of the Higher Eurasian Economic Council Nursultan Nazarbayev received Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

    The latter reported on the Ministry’s key work directions in transformation and further development of the trading system. Sultanov stated that the Ministry took the course to form an efficient multi-format trade and logistics infrastructure which includes the national commodity distribution system and regional hubs. Besides, he told about the work done to systemize intra-EAEU trade and lift 16 barriers.


    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!