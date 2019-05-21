Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Labor Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, has received today Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Berdibek Saparbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the First President.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed of the functioning of the Government working group on raising awareness on new social measures "Aleumettik kamkorlyk" (Social Protection).



The First President of Kazakhstan noted that Minister Saparbayev has considerable experience and skills to solve the tasks set.



Berdibek Saparbayev, in turn, told the Leader of the Nation about the work done by the ministry to implement new social measures aimed at improving the level of life of all Kazakhstanis, including the targeted social support and creating new workplaces.



The First President of Kazakhstan pointed to the need to keep monitoring the process of rendering support to the most needy and vulnerable layers of the society.



Additionally, Minister Saparbayev reported on the steps taken to solve housing problems in the regions, migration issues and support provided to the families with many children.



In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the importance of the work done by the ministry and the need to effectively fulfill its tasks.