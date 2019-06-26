Nursultan Nazarbayev receives mayor of Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received akim (mayor) of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the First President.

During the meeting, the Leader of the Nation stressed that mayor Kulginov is tasked with a huge responsibility of further development of the main city of the country.



"The capital city of every country is always under close attention of the Government and authorities. The mayor shoulders great responsibility. All guests of the country always visit the main city first," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



At the same time the Leader of the Nation noted that the new mayor possesses considerable experience and skills to implement all the tasks given.



"The authorities and the Government will support you in your activities. Hard work is ahead. The mayor of the city has to live up to the expectations of its residents," he added.



Altay Kulginov, in turn, told the Leader of the Nation about the future plans on improving the socioeconomic indicators of the Kazakh capital.