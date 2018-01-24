Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan today, the press service of Akorda reported.

At the meeting, the Head of State highly appraised Metropolitan Alexander's activities in Kazakhstan and dwelt on the issues related to national policy in the religious sphere.

"We highly appreciate your activities in Kazakhstan. You implement the policy of peace and interfaith reconciliation in the country. Our country is a secular state. The Constitution and laws enshrine the equality of all religious denominations and the freedom of religion. We initiated changes in the legislation on religious activities. You took an active part in that. We are grateful to you for the work you have done," said the President of Kazakhstan.

In turn, Metropolitan Alexander thanked the Head of State for the meeting and highlighted the importance of the President's Article "Modernization of Kazakhstan's Identity" for moral and spiritual education.

"Your strategy of fostering spiritual and moral values is the fundamental document for further development of Kazakhstan. Article "Modernization of Kazakhstan's Identity" reveals what is necessary for further prosperity of our society," said Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan.