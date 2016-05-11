EN
    18:42, 11 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Minister for Civil Service Affairs

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Talgat Donakov - Minister for Civil Service Affairs.

    During the meeting Mr. Donakov has reported on the activity of the newly formed Ministry, as well as the current state of the civil service system.
    Kazakh President drew attention to the importance of the effective implementation of reforms in the framework of the National Plan.
    Talgat Donakov also informed that a period of organizational development of the Ministry is completed.
    Following the meeting the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.

