Nursultan Nazarbayev receives new congratulatory letters from foreign leaders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation), Nursultan Nazarbayev, received new congratulatory telegrams from leaders of foreign countries, Kazinform has learned from the official website of Yelbasy.

In the telegram from President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, it is noted that owing to the political course of the First President, the Republic of Kazakhstan has become a successful, strong, and independent state.

"I sincerely appreciate the attention you pay to the development of Belarusian-Kazakh cooperation, and personal contribution to strengthening the traditions of longstanding friendship, mutual respect, and fraternal relations between our peoples.

Being a true leader of the nation, an exemplar of loyalty to your people, you work diligently for the development and prosperity of the state," the telegram reads.



President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Yelbasy's merits in strengthening the Azerbaijani-Kazakh friendship and brotherhood are irreplaceable.



"The history of independence of Kazakhstan is associated with your name. Undertaking an extremely challenging and responsible mission, as the First President, you have achieved the development of the traditions of statehood, socio-economic growth, and the rise of the country's global stature thanks to your wise and forward-looking policy," Aliyev's letter reads.



President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon expresses confidence that the vast experience and considerable potential of Nursultan Nazarbayev will continue to serve the interests of the prosperity of Kazakhstan.



"Taking this opportunity, I express my profound gratitude for your great personal contribution to developing and strengthening the traditionally friendly relations between our nations and peoples. I am also sure that by joint efforts these relations will continue to deepen in various fields of common interest for the benefit of the Republic of Moldova and the Republic of Kazakhstan," the telegram reads.