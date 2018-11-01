EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:57, 01 November 2018

    Nursultan Nazarbayev receives opera singer Alibek Dnishev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting today with opera singer, People's Artist Alibek Dnishev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service. 

    At the meeting the President of Kazakhstan praised Alibek Dnishev's special role in the promotion and development of the Kazakh culture and arts.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev also noted that the opera singer witnessed and participated in the process of formation of Astana and entire independent Kazakhstan.

    The Head of State went on to congratulate Alibek Dnishev on the concert at the Astana Opera dated to the 20th anniversary of Astana which turned out to be a success.

    Dnishev, in turn, thanked the Kazakh leader for constant support of the Kazakhstani creative community.

    "I believe it is my duty to contribute to the celebration of the Kazakh capital's anniversary. And I am immensely proud that together with you I was one of the originators of sovereign Kazakhstan's culture. Now everything has changed dramatically, great conditions have been created at the theaters. The Astana Opera is a bright example of that," he added.

     

     

