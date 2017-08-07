Nursultan Nazarbayev receives PM Sagintayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev today, Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, Mr. Sagintayev presented a report on the activities and the performance of the Government in the past 7 months of 2017.



Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the positive dynamics of the country's economic development and stressed the importance of state and sectoral programs.

"On my behalf, you have visited several regions of the country. The situation, in general, is stable. We have a new harvest campaign ahead and it is necessary to hold it in line with the standards," said the President.

Prime Minister informed the Head of State about the growth in main economic indicators and the interim results of the state programs' implementation.

"The economy grew at 4.2% and the production growth exceeded 100% in all regions, except for Kyzylorda and Mangistau, where oil output decreased. Right now we are working with these regions on the use of new reserve sources. In terms of attracting fixed asset investment, compared to the same period last year, there is a 3.7% increase and the indicators are positive in all regions. The inflation rate increased by 0.1% compared to June 2017. It should be noted that the food prices declined by 0.5%. At the same time the unemployment rate was recorded at 4.9%," said the Prime Minister.

He also presented a report on the implementation of the industrialization program, within which 31 projects were launched in the first quarter of 2017.

According to Mr. Sagintayev, 100 projects should be completed in the second quarter, creating 10,000 new jobs.

"The implementation of the Nurly Zhol program is the main driver of economic growth. And this year, 356 billion tenge will be allocated for roads construction and 600 km of roads have already been laid. Also by the yearend, 469 km of roads will become chargeable. The first toll road Astana-Burabai now brings up to 1.5 bln tenge a year, thereby paying off its construction. And today the Astana-Temirtau road is being prepared for the implementation of the toll collection system," the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Sagintayev also reported on the results of the Nurly Zher program so far, within the framework of which 10.2 million square meters of housing is planned to be commissioned this year.

According to him, 5.5 million square meters have already been commissioned in the first half of 2017.

During the meeting, the Premier presented the data on the implementation of programs in agriculture, as well as on lending to the country's economy.

In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed to continue implementation of the tasks set for the Government and akims, stressing the importance of maintaining positive dynamics and proper expenditure of allocated funds.

"I think the Government is working hard and I urge everyone, we have to work hard to finish this year with good indicators. There are certain risks, such as fluctuations in prices for our energy sources and raw materials, and perhaps, the Western sanctions on Russia. Thus, all of this must be taken into account," said the Head of State.