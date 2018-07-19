Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Prime Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held today a meeting with Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The results of the Government's activities for the first half of 2018 and the implementation of the state and sectoral programs were considered at the meeting.

The President of Kazakhstan underlined that, despite the growth of socioeconomic development indicators, the programs adopted by the Government do not fully cover the population.

"The first half of the year went by. The indicators show growth. In general, the well-being of the population is good. We have adopted industrial, infrastructure and social programs. However, local executive authorities and ministries do not bring them to a conclusion, the approved programs do not reach the regions," the Head of State said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev mentioned the decline in the quality of health services and education, pointing to the rise in utility tariffs and the cost of education in the country's universities.

The President of Kazakhstan also dwelled on the issues regarding the enhancement of the role of small and medium enterprises in the country's economy, as well as building a professional government machinery.

Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the importance of the high-quality implementation of the Five Social Initiatives and the Infrastructure Development Program. Alongside this, the Head of State underscored the issue of road construction in the regions.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan entrusted the Government and local executive bodies to ensure better implementation of the adopted state and sectoral programs and careful monitoring in this regard.