Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Royal Dutch Shell CEO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Shell, Ben van Beurden today, Kazinform reports with reference to Akorda press service.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the current issues and prospects for the cooperation in Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector including further development of the Karachaganak and Kashagan projects.

The Head of State highlighted the active assistance of Royal Dutch Shell in organizing the Astana Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition and thanked the company's senior management for the participation.

For his part, Ben van Beurden thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the opportunity to meet and congratulated Kazakhstan on the success in hosting the international exhibition. He also expressed his admiration for Nur Alem sphere as the most attractive pavilion at the EXPO.

The CEO reminded that 18th November will mark the 20th Anniversary of signing the production sharing agreements for the aforesaid fields, and underlined President Nazarbayev's role in implementing them.

"These projects turned out to be very good and effective. All the expenses were repaid in due time, and the projects are now operating to make profits," the Head of State responded to the words of Ben van Beurden.