EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:17, 15 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meet

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met today in Baku with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan reports.

    The parties debated the current state and further prospects for the integration of the Turkic-speaking countries.

    Besides, they exchanged opinions on ensuring regional security and sustainable development of the countries of the Eurasian continent.

    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!