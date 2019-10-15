Nursultan Nazarbayev, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met today in Baku with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan reports.

The parties debated the current state and further prospects for the integration of the Turkic-speaking countries.

Besides, they exchanged opinions on ensuring regional security and sustainable development of the countries of the Eurasian continent.