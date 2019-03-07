Nursultan Nazarbayev reveals whole grandeur of his character in Society Wellbeing agenda - Vyron G. Polydoras

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vyron G. Polydoras, a former head of the Parliament of Greece, President of the Greek-Kazakhstani Friendship Committee, has commented on the statement made by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, at the Nur Otan Party Congress dedicated to the Party's 20th Anniversary.

"It is an impressive statement. President Nazarbayev eloquently presents his ideas about the Nur Otan Party's contemporary programmes of actions and political interventions.," the Greek politician and writer noted, "Politics in its modern version is the arranging and rearranging of priorities, adjusting them in accordance with the changing conditions (political, economic, even of climate change or of technological innovations)."

The Former President of the Greek Parliament pointed out that in the descriptive agenda of the ten points-goals, President Nursultan Nazarbayev reveals "the whole grandeur of his character and the great sense of responsibility along with a cordial interest he performs his leadership for the sake of his people and his country, Kazakhstan."

"From the catalogue of the goals he [Nursultan Nazarbayev] suggests to his Party, Nur Otan, as the implementation of the new social doctrine, I would like to accentuate the importance of the eighth one, i.e. "Harmonious society of responsible citizens", which will be specified by the Leader of the Nation himself and its values will be proposed throughout the society to function as the Party's active interaction in the contemporary times," says Vyron G. Polydoras.

In conclusion, the politician extended his personal congratulations on the 20th Anniversary of the Nur Otan Party and best wishes for "a prosperous and fruitful new epoch of it, for the good of the Kazakhstani political and democratic life, as well as for the peaceful and productive cooperation with the neighboring countries and peoples; eventually, with the whole universe.".