Nursultan Nazarbayev’s book presented in Berlin

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - The Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, jointly with the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Federal Republic of Germany, presented "The Era of Independence", a book by Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform cites the Foundation's press service.

The presentation of the book translated into German was held as part of the "Kazakhstan: a Country Looking towards the Future" panel conference at the Humboldt University of Berlin.



"The book by the President ‘The Era of Independence' has been translated into international languages and presented in Moscow, St. Petersburg, London, and Baku. And today, thanks to the Foundation of the First President, the presentation is held here, in Berlin. Our event takes place in the run-up to two major holidays of Kazakhstan - Day of the First President and Independence Day, which we will celebrate in December. The fact that these holidays are so close to each other is very symbolic because between them there is a deep inextricable connection," said Bolat Nussupov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federal Republic of Germany.

The uniqueness of the book by Nursultan Nazarbayev is that it is intended for a wider audience.



‘The Era of Independence' consists of four parts, making a reader be absorbed in different historical periods of the making of independent Kazakhstan. It describes three waves of Kazakhstan's development modernization and success. The President, who was directly involved in the events described, shares his view on the challenging way Kazakhstan has made.

The Foundation of the First President also arranged photo exhibition "Astana - the Pearl of the Great Steppe" dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of the capital. The exhibition showcases about 40 pictures depicting unique buildings of Astana.

The event was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Germany Bolat Nussupov, Vice President of the Humboldt University of Berlin Dr. Peter A. Frensch, German Federal Government's Coordinator for Intersocietal Cooperation with Russia, Central Asia and the Eastern Partnership Countries Dirk Wiese, Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Michael Siebert, and German-Central Asian parliamentary group and Thuringian Committee of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the German Bundestag Manfred Grund.