Nursultan Nazarbayev's book to be published in Portuguese

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev's book the Epoch of Independence will be published in Brazil, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov revealed Thursday, Kazinform reports.

After the negotiations with his Brazilian counterpart Aloysio Nunes Ferreira in Astana, minister Abdrakhmanov revealed that next year the book penned by President Nazarbayev will be published in Portuguese in Brazil within the framework of the Rukhani Janghyru program.



He also emphasized that Brazil is one of the largest and key partners of Kazakhstan in South America and in the international arena in general. Despite the distance between the countries, they are linked by the ties of friendship, cooperation, and mutual respect, he said.



"We've just had a constructive exchange of opinions on a wide range of issues of bilateral relations and international agenda. Given that Kazakhstan and Brazil share common stance on all key international problems, we believe it is necessary to focus our attention on investment, trade and economic cooperation. ...Brazil is one of our largest trade partners in Latin America and despite huge distance between our countries, our two-way trade has already exceeded $135 million," Abdrakhmanov pointed out.



The Kazakh Foreign Affairs Minister expressed confidence that the visa-free regime established between Kazakhstan and Brazil two years ago will not only boost tourism but also business contacts between the two countries.



Minister Abdrakhmanov also wished Brazil every success in the upcoming elections for the non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.