Nursultan Nazarbayev's role in Kazakh-Turkish relations discuss in Ankara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the eve of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan Ankara hosted a conference discussing President Nazarbayev's role in Kazakh-Turkish relations with the participation of public and state figures of Turkey, 24.kz reports.

The experts highly praised the Head of State's initiatives, such as the nuclear weapons abolition, assistance in the creation of TURKSOY, Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries and the Turkic Council.

The conference also paid attention to mutually beneficial economic, political, and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey.

It was noted that, according to the results of the Turkic barometer research, Nursultan Nazarbayev was named "the most influential figure in the Turkic world".